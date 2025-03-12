Georgia congressman behind removal of BLM plaza in Washington, D.C.

The Brief D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza is being renamed and its street mural removed. Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde led the effort to force the change, tying it to federal funding. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city has bigger priorities than battling over a streetscape.



A prominent plaza in Washington, D.C., dedicated to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, is undergoing major changes as crews began dismantling the site this week. The move follows a Republican-led congressional effort to remove the street mural and rename the plaza, with Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde leading the charge, according to NPR.

Bill threatens to cut federal funding

What we know:

The street mural and plaza were established in 2020 following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, becoming a symbol of racial justice and activism.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican representing Gainesville, Toccoa, Hartwell, and Dahlonega, Georgia, introduced a bill threatening to cut federal funding from Washington, D.C. if the mural and plaza were not removed. In a March 3 press release, Clyde called the BLM slogan "deeply divisive" and urged the renaming of the plaza to Liberty Plaza.

Mayor says larger issues facing city

What they're saying:

"The Left has allowed this deeply divisive slogan to shamefully stain the streets of America’s capital city for nearly five years," Clyde stated. "It’s past time for Congress to exercise its constitutional authority over Washington’s affairs to remove BLM Plaza and rename the street to Liberty Plaza. Our capital city must serve as a beacon of freedom, patriotism, and safety — not wokeness, divisiveness, and lawlessness."

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced last week that the city would move forward with removing the mural, citing a need to focus on larger issues affecting the city.

"The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference," Bowser said in a statement.

Creation of BLM plaza

The backstory:

Black Lives Matter Plaza was created during the height of nationwide protests in June 2020, with city workers painting "Black Lives Matter" in massive yellow letters on the street near the White House. The space became a gathering place for demonstrations, vigils, and rallies advocating for racial justice and police reform, according to New York Times.

The plaza has been a highly politicized landmark, with supporters viewing it as a symbol of the fight for racial equity, while critics, including Rep. Clyde, see it as a divisive political statement.

New name to be chosen

What's next:

With the mural now being removed, the city will determine how to proceed with renaming the plaza. Meanwhile, activists and community leaders may challenge the decision, arguing that erasing the mural does not erase the issues that led to its creation. The debate over Black Lives Matter Plaza may be ending in Washington, D.C., but the national conversation on racial justice and political influence over public spaces is far from over.