Georgia company turns shipping containers into affordable housing

Steel shipping containers that may have been used to carry cargo on a ship, train, or truck are being repurposed to give people homes.

With the cost of housing going up, people are turning to more affordable ways to put a roof over their heads. That's where Macon-based Mobu Enterprises comes in.

"It can be a tiny home for a tiny home enthusiast, it can be an office space. I was really impressed by all the uses," Jessica Lewis says.

Lewis, known as the "shipping container lady," is revolutionizing the real estate construction business with her work with the containers.

Lewis believes the homes are a great solution for natural disasters such as the February winter storms in Texas that left hundreds without power.

"The structures are wind water and fireproof. They're good for natural disasters and a great option for affordable housing," she said.

The containers come in 20 and 40-foot options and can be customized.

"Some people don't like the container look. You can actually place brick, stucco, anything to make it camouflage," Lewis said.

Once the designers are done customizing the interior, you wouldn't even know you were inside a shipping container.

Lewis says the structures meet code in any area.

One of the things she's most excited about is bringing jobs to Georgia. The company's new facility in Fort Valley will create about 300 jobs.

"We're looking at having a daycare inside the facility. This way males and females can work there and not have to worry about childcare," she said.

Lewis says her company has acquired five properties in the Macon area, but those projects were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It takes between four to 12 weeks to build a custom structure.

A completed structure will run about $40,000, though that price can go up due to customizations.

