Georgia clinches spot in College World Series

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The Brief The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team clinched a spot in the College World Series after winning their NCAA super regional matchup. Head coach Wes Johnson returns to the championship tournament for a third time, having previously reached it with two separate programs. Georgia accomplished this milestone at Foley Field while setting a new program record for home runs hit in a single season.



The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 2008 by securing a super regional victory at Foley Field.

What we know:

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to Omaha, Nebraska, after capturing the NCAA super regional championship trophy on their home turf at Foley Field. This landmark win marks the first time the baseball program has advanced to the College World Series since 2008. The team has spent the entire year breaking historical program records under first-year head coach Wes Johnson.

Georgia became the first team in its program history to win both the SEC regular season title and the SEC tournament championship in the same year. Along the way, the powerhouse offense crushed a school record by launching 174 home runs and counting over the course of the season.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact seeding, final bracket layout, or the opening game times for the Bulldogs when they begin play in Omaha. It is also unknown how many additional home runs the team will add to their record-breaking single-season total during the remaining games of the tournament.

The backstory:

The baseball program at the University of Georgia has a long history in the SEC, with past championship banners displayed at the stadium commemorating titles from 1933, 1953, 1954, 1987, 2001, 2004, 2008 and 2026. However, the program has endured an 18-year drought since its last trip to the College World Series. Coach Johnson brought a wealth of tournament experience to Athens when he took the job, having made the trip to Omaha with two other programs. He finished as a national runner-up while coaching with Arkansas and won a national championship with LSU right before taking over the Bulldogs.

What they're saying:

"I truly do go home and think about Omaha," said Georgia pitcher Charlie Goldstein. "I think about going to that place and taking Georgia back to this place and securing the legacy that Georgia needs to have in Omaha."

Bulldogs outfielder Slate Alford emphasized that the team will stay grounded despite the massive achievement. "I mean we'll soak it in for about 12 to 24 hours and then get right back to the grind," Alford said. "Be where your feet are at, you know, take each day of practice, get better, set us up for a good time in Omaha winning."

Coach Johnson warned his players about the distractions that come with the biggest stage in college baseball. "I think the biggest thing is you can get caught up by the lights a little bit there," Johnson said. "So it's like understanding, you know, that you still will have practice days and off days and this, that, and the other. You got to go get your work in, then you can come back and enjoy yourself for a little bit and go watch some ball and take in all that."

What's next:

The Bulldogs will celebrate their regional championship briefy before returning to the practice field to prepare for their trip to Nebraska. The team will travel to Omaha to face the nation's top remaining college baseball programs in the double-elimination tournament.