Georgia-based website connects students with merit-based scholarships

The co-founder of a Sandy Springs-based company has developed a one-stop shop to provide college-bound students and their families with free access to scholarship information.

MeritAidsGrids.com is a free service that helps students research scholarships they may be eligible for based on their GPA and college exam scores.

"We’re in a golden age of merit aid," said Brian Eufinger, the co-founder of test prep company Edison Prep. "If you do the research, you can find amazing scholarship opportunities."

When you go to the site, you can use your mouse to select the state you want, which will then show you a list of colleges and universities and a tab that shows available scholarships.

The site also provides links to those programs.

"So many families fall into what I call the ‘messy middle,’" said Eufinger. "They make too much money to qualify for FAFSA or Pell Grants or don’t make enough to qualify for other relief. Student loans are the devil, and our job is to keep the devil away; merit scholarships are a key component in cutting the cost of college."

You can learn more on Merit Aid Grid's website.