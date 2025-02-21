Georgia-based company recalls breakfast snack boxes over mislabeling

A Georgia-based company is involved in a nationwide recall due to a labeling issue that could pose a risk for allergy sufferers.

What we know:

Naturipe Value Added Fresh has recalled its "Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes" snack packs after discovering a mislabeling issue affecting 700 cases of the product, which were sold at Kroger and Meijer stores in 13 states.

Individuals who have wheat or egg allergies and have consumed the product should watch for signs of an allergic reaction, which may include difficulty breathing, hives, swelling, or gastrointestinal distress.

The FDA has assured consumers that Georgia did not receive any of the affected batches. Click here for more information.

What you can do:

Contact Naturipe by phone, 239-598-6045, or by email, info@naturipefarms.com. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m ET.