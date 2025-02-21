Expand / Collapse search

Georgia-based company recalls breakfast snack boxes over mislabeling

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 21, 2025 6:30am EST
Berry Buddies recall

A Georgia-based company named Naturipe has recalled one of its products, Berry Biddies Berries & Pancakes, because of a potential problem. They were sold at Kroger stores.

ATLANTA - A Georgia-based company is involved in a nationwide recall due to a labeling issue that could pose a risk for allergy sufferers.

What we know:

Naturipe Value Added Fresh has recalled its "Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes" snack packs after discovering a mislabeling issue affecting 700 cases of the product, which were sold at Kroger and Meijer stores in 13 states.

Individuals who have wheat or egg allergies and have consumed the product should watch for signs of an allergic reaction, which may include difficulty breathing, hives, swelling, or gastrointestinal distress.

The FDA has assured consumers that Georgia did not receive any of the affected batches. Click here for more information. 

What you can do:

Contact Naturipe by phone, 239-598-6045, or by email, info@naturipefarms.com. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m ET.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by the FDA. 

