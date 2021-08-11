Georgia Aquarium: Check out the renovations of Aquanaut Adventure: A Discovery Zone

article

If you're planning a trip to the Georgia Aquarium, then you are bound to come across some new features that are already making waves!

Georgia Aquarium recently renovated the Aquanaut Adventure: A Discovery Zone with all new interactive exhibits and its now open.

"Guests will experience six different areas that represent extreme environments such as dry deserts, freezing tundra and deep oceans," a representative told FOX 5.

Georgia Aquarium recently renovated the Aquanaut Adventure: A Discovery Zone with all new interactive exhibits (Credit: Georgia Aquarium).

The gallery will also be the home to different aquatic species, land species, and insects like cold-water anemones, wood frogs, venomous fishes, corals, and more.

The gallery of Aquanaut Adventure: A Discovery Zone at the Georgia Aquarium will also be home to several species of wildlife (Credit: Georgia Aquarium).

"These different areas will also engage guests in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) related interactive activities on these animals and their wild environments."

This latest addition to Georgia Aquarium is included in General Admission and is located on the second level.

Watch the video below for a brief tour of the area:

