Georgia Apple Festival celebrates 50 delicious years

Christmas is still more than two months away, but Gilmer County will be filled with red and green for the next two weekends. And no, we’re not talking about decorations or ugly sweaters. We’re talking about apples!

The Georgia Apple Festival returns to Ellijay over the next two weekends, Oct. 9 to 10 and 16 to 17. The festival is a collaborative effort of the Ellijay Lions Club, the Gilmer County Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Ellijay and East Ellijay, and Gilmer County, and brings hundreds of vendors to the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds to serve up food, arts and crafts, and more.

Hours at the Fairgrounds are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 ​p.m. on Sundays, and admission is $5 for adults and free for kids ages 10 and under.

Other festival events include the smaller Apple Arts festival on the square in historic downtown Ellijay (happening all four days), the Apple Classic Auto Show on Saturday, Oct. 9, and the Apple Festival 5K Road Race also on Oct. 9. The famed Apple Festival Parade is happening Friday, Oct. 8th at 6 p.m. in downtown Ellijay, and features a certain Good Day Atlanta feature reporter as Grand Marshal this year!

Of course, a major draw of the Georgia Apple Festival — celebrating 50 years this year — is the abundance of delicious apple-filled treats. And since we love those treats, too, we decided to get a "first taste" while spending a morning in Gilmer County. We stopped by B.J. Reece Orchards, Reece’s Cider Co., and Buckley Vineyards this morning on Good Day Atlanta — click the video player to get a peek at our adventure in Georgia’s apple country!

