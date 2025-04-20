Georgia angler ties state record with massive spotted sunfish catch

article

An Atkinson County angler has tied a Georgia state record with a catch from the Suwannee River.

Wesley Daniels of Pearson landed a spotted sunfish weighing 12 ounces on April 15, matching the current state record set in 2024, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). The fish measured 8¾ inches long.

What they're saying:

"I was fishing for catfish, so the unusual thing was that he was caught on a piece of shrimp, and I thought it was a big catfish at first," Daniels said. "When I pulled him into the boat, me and my friend just looked at each other because we had never seen a stumpknocker that big!"

"We are excited to have our first freshwater fish state record for 2025, and I don’t know about you – but that certainly fires me up to get out and get on the water," said Scott Robinson, WRD Chief of Fisheries. "Who will catch the next state record? It could be you! Be sure to take advantage of the outstanding variety of angling opportunities all over our state and you just might catch one of your own. Let’s Go Fish Georgia!"

Wesley Daniels of Pearson shows off a spotted sunfish weighing 12 ounces he caught on April 15, 2025. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Dig deeper:

Spotted sunfish, also called "stumpknockers," are known for their preference for stumps where they find food. They typically weigh less than half a pound and feature dark olive or brown backs, light green or olive sides with small black spots, and dusky orange fins. They are found in multiple river basins across Georgia, including the Ocmulgee, Oconee, Altamaha, Ogeechee, Ochlockonee, Suwannee, St. Mary’s, Satilla, and Savannah.

When fishing for spotted sunfish, the WRD recommends using worms, crickets, small spinners, flies, and popping bugs, especially in heavily vegetated, slow-moving streams and warm, shallow ponds.

What you can do:

Georgia anglers help support fisheries conservation through license purchases, which fund research, public fishing areas, and other programs. Licenses can be purchased at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.