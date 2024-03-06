King, Queen towers go red for Red Cross Month

article

It's Red Cross Month, and the American Red Cross of Georgia is celebrating in style as the King and Queen towers go red.

Red Cross Month is a national tradition that began in March 1943 with President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Every president has followed ever since.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation declaring March as Red Cross Month for the state of Georgia.

This March, local community heroes who "help ensure their neighbors never face crises alone" are being honored.

"During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another when help can’t wait during emergencies," said Alicia Doherty, the regional executive at the Red Cross of Georgia.

The celebration has gone visual. Sandy Springs' King and Queen towers at I-285 and GA-400 will be lit in red until March 7. In downtown Atlanta, Georgia's Own Credit Union is featuring a 450-foot mural in honor of Giving Day on March 26 and 27.

What is Giving Day?

The 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day is March 27. Georgians are encouraged to make a financial donation to the American Red Cross, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a lifesaving skills course.

The goal is to rally 30,000 supporters across the country to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters.

As an extra "thank you," those who donate blood or platelets by March 24 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 gift card. Five winners will be chosen. Learn more about the giveaway here.

What does the Red Cross do?

The American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that provides relief to victims of disasters. In November, the American Red Cross of Georgia reported helping over 350 people affected by the massive fire that consumed the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment complex. They assisted 28 residents who had nowhere to turn when the building was evacuated, and they served meals and snacks to those in need.

The Red Cross also reportedly supplies about 40% of the nation's blood. They deliver international humanitarian aid, and teach lifesaving skills like CPR, AED, water safety and first aid.

There are over 2,800 active volunteers serving with the Red Cross of Georgia. Learn more about the ways the Red Cross pitches in during times of crisis.