Pro-choice activists condemn court's abortion law ruling, pro-life allies plan to 'build' on win

A U.S. appeals court in Georgia ruled that there is no Constitutional right to abortion, based on a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

It didn't take long for the outcry to surface in response to the appeals court's opinion, which paves the way for abortions to be all but banned in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed the bill into law in 2019, said the court decision affirms his administration's promise to "protect life."

"We are overjoyed that the court has paved the way for the implementation of Georgia's Life Act," Kemp said.

Attorney General Chris Carr said the ruling allows the law to take immediate effect:

"It is the constitutional duty of the Georgia Attorney General to defend the laws of our state. Today, our arguments have prevailed, meaning the Eleventh Circuit has allowed Georgia’s LIFE Act to take effect immediately."

Kemp's opponent, Stacey Abrams, blasted the ruling. She called it a medical decision that should never be political:

"I will fight Brian Kemp’s extreme, dangerous, and callous law to give women back our power and the right to decide. I encourage all women to remain engaged. This is a medical decision, and it should never be political. We will fight for our rights and when I’m elected as the next Governor of Georgia, I will lead the fight to repeal this law and put the power back in the hands of women."

Georgia NAACP Attorney Gerald Griggs called the opinion a "bleak" moment in history.

"As the oldest civil rights organization, we are appalled at the decision of the Federal Court for allowing women's rights to be threatened in Georgia. There is no middle ground on the issue of women's rights. This State has chosen to stand against women, and no one will feel the impact of that burden more than Black women.

"We are prepared to do everything within our power to protect the reproductive rights of Black women. This moment in history may seem bleak, but I want to encourage every woman, especially Black women, to remember this moment. Hold on to this moment and unleash your anger at the polls. It's to show this State that your voices and your votes truly do matter. We are prepared to #DoSomething."

The American Civil Liberties Union in Atlanta said the ban inordinately affects black, low-income, trans and queer families most:

"The ACLU of Georgia will continue to fight for abortion rights for the women of Georgia with all of the tools at our disposal," Georgia Executive Director Andrea Young said. "At the same time, Georgia voters have the opportunity to vote out politicians who oppose a woman’s right to decide when, whether, and with whom she wants to have a family."

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said the ruling restricts a woman's right to make decisions on their own health:

"Today's ruling is yet another consequence of the dangerous decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow politicians to interfere in these personal medical decisions. While we may grieve this ruling, we can’t give into despair. Reproductive health care is health care. As a champion for health care and health equity, and as a voice for Georgia in the Senate, I’ll never back away from the fight to restore women’s right to get the health care they need, when and where they need it."

A statement from the Georgia Life Alliance said "babies are safe" in Georgia and the organization plans to "build on the Heartbeat bill":

"Be sure you and your church step up to support pro-life groups like GLA, local pregnancy help organizations, foster and abortion agencies as we forge ahead in a new post-Roe Georgia," a statement attributed to Executive Director Martha Zoller said.