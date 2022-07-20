Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Abortions in Georgia: 'Heartbeat' law can go into effect, court opinion says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:49PM
Roe v. Wade
FOX 5 Atlanta
Two groups of protestors in favor of the right to abortion are occupying areas outside state buildings on July 4 in Downtown Atlanta, calling on Attorney General Chris Carr to stop courts from implementing Georgia's abortion restriction. article

Two groups of protestors in favor of the right to abortion are occupying areas outside state buildings on July 4 in Downtown Atlanta, calling on Attorney General Chris Carr to stop courts from implementing Georgia's abortion restriction.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - A U.S. appeals court in Georgia ruled in favor of state officials, saying the Supreme Court's recent decision on abortions paved the way for Georgia's so-called "Heartbeat Bill," which restricts the procedure.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit provided the opinion on Wednesday. The Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org., "makes clear that no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them."

The 2019 Georgia law bans most abortions when there is a "detectable human heartbeat." Cells that eventually become the heart exhibit cardiac activity in a human embryo as early as six weeks into pregnancy. That is earlier than some women realize they are pregnant. 

The law provides exceptions for rape and incest and when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

REACTION TO GEORGIA COURT'S RULING ON ABORTION LAW

The law was blocked while SCOTUS ruled on the Mississippi law. That ruling in June effectively rescinded the prescient set by Roe. v. Wade

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 