Abortions in Georgia: 'Heartbeat' law can go into effect, court opinion says

A U.S. appeals court in Georgia ruled in favor of state officials, saying the Supreme Court's recent decision on abortions paved the way for Georgia's so-called "Heartbeat Bill," which restricts the procedure.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit provided the opinion on Wednesday. The Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org., "makes clear that no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them."

The 2019 Georgia law bans most abortions when there is a "detectable human heartbeat." Cells that eventually become the heart exhibit cardiac activity in a human embryo as early as six weeks into pregnancy. That is earlier than some women realize they are pregnant.

The law provides exceptions for rape and incest and when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

The law was blocked while SCOTUS ruled on the Mississippi law. That ruling in June effectively rescinded the prescient set by Roe. v. Wade.

