Gen Z driving rise in number of workers calling out sick, study says

In Brief Gen Z is leading a surge in sick leave, with a 55% increase in 2023 compared to 2019. COVID-19 has shifted workplace attitudes, making minor illnesses a bigger concern. Higher rates of depression in Gen Z, with 42% affected, may also drive the need for more time off.



A new report from Business Insider highlights that Generation Z is driving a significant increase in workers calling out sick and taking mental health days.

Sick leave has risen by 55% in 2023 compared to 2019, with younger workers under 35 taking more days off than their older colleagues. Workers aged 22 to 26 were the most likely to have taken a sabbatical during this period.

Experts suggest that this trend is not just about a lack of work ethic among Gen Z.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered attitudes toward illness in the workplace. Concerns about health have heightened, with even minor symptoms like a cold now being taken more seriously.

Additionally, the increase in sick leave among Gen Z may be linked to the generation's higher rates of mental illness.

A study by the Walton Foundation found that 42% of Gen Z suffers from depression and feelings of hopelessness, compared to 23% of older Americans. This mental health crisis could be contributing to the increased need for time off among younger workers.