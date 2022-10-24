Gen Z ranks Chick-fil-A as their favorite restaurant, survey says

article

When it comes to fast food restaurants, Gen Z definitely has a favorite.

A recent survey from Piper Sandler ranked Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A as Gen Z's favorite restaurant.

In the company's survey of over 14,000 teens in 47 states, 15% of the respondents said that the home of the chicken sandwich was their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second with 12% of the teens, followed by Chipotle, McDonald's, and Olive Garden.

This accolade is much better than the results of another recent survey, the found that Chick-fil-A had the slowest line of any fast food drive-thru, but researchers noted that could be due to the amount of people that go there.

Teens aren't the only ones who love those chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Chick-fil-A has stayed on top as America’s favorite restaurant for eight years in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), and is ranked number 1 in customer service.