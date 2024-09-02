Gen Z and Alpha shift away from keyboards to touchscreens, experts concerned

article

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal reveals that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are increasingly losing the ability to use traditional keyboards. This shift is largely attributed to the growing use of iPads and smartphones for class assignments, replacing the standard keyboard.

According to Canvas, a popular learning management system, 39% of assignments submitted through its platform are now done using mobile devices. This represents a significant change from 25 years ago when 44% of high school graduates had completed a course in keyboarding. By 2019, that number had dropped to just 2.5%.

The transition to touchscreens and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) are raising concerns that keyboards could become obsolete. Experts warn that this reliance on handheld devices may negatively impact students' grades and could degrade communication skills among young people.