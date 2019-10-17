GDOT to hold meeting on high-speed rail to Charlotte

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation will hold an open house that will allow for public comments regarding a proposed high-speed railroad from Atlanta to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at the Georgia Department of Transportation located at 600 W Peachtree St NW in Atlanta from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Two more meetings will be held in the Carolinas. Wednesday, Greenville, South Carolina residents can voice their opinions and Thursday, Charlotte residents can weigh-in on the proposal.

For more information, visit the Atlanta to Charlotte railway page.