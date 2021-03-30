GBI: Suspect dead, deputy shot during Lithia Springs armed robbery

A suspect is dead and a deputy was injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Douglas County on Tuesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

It happened at the Mountain Motorsports along Thornton Road near W. Market Circle. Investigator said the deputy was responding to a report of an armed robbery when the shooting took place.

The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries to the leg, officials said.

The GBI investigates a deputy-involved shooting at a Lithia Springs business on March 30, 2021. (FOX 5)

The suspect died, deputies said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office ask the agency to investigate the suspect’s death.

The name of the suspect and deputy have not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the armed robbery and shooting are still under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

