1 dead, 1 injured in highway shooting in Barrow County, GBI investigates

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a deadly shooting on Highway 316 in Barrow County that possibly resulted from road rage.

According to investigators, the shooting happened along Highway 316 west near Jackson Trail Road.

One person died at the scene and another person was injured, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. The deceased victim was later identified as Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, of Athens. The injured victim was hospitalized. At least two other individuals who were also in the vehicle were not injured, authorities said.

An unknown dark-colored vehicle may have driven up to the victim's vehicle and began firing gunshots, according to the preliminary investigation from the GBI.

Details on any of the suspects' descriptions were not immediately made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Athens Office at 706-552-2309. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the tip line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).

