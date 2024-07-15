GBI appoints new manager of the Central Regional Crime Lab

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the promotion of its newest manager at the Central Regional Crime Lab.

Catherine Jordan, who was born in Ellaville, earned her new job title just months after being promoted to assistant manager at the top of the year.

"Catherine is a well-respected leader in the crime lab," said Investigative Division Director Cleveland Miles, "It is fitting to now promote her to the position of Lab Manager where she can further accomplish the GBI mission and lead a team that provides the highest quality scientific services to the state of Georgia."

Jordan has one bachelor's in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech and another in chemistry from Georgia Southwestern State University. She began her career at the GBI Headquarters in 2005, training in Firearms and Toolmarks. Upon her completion in 2007, she joined the Western Regional Crime Lab where she's worked her way up ever since.

"Catherine has proven to be a leader in the crime lab, and will continue to serve as a great example as the Central Regional Crime Lab Manager," said GBI Director Chris Hosey. "We can only benefit from the service of such a professional in their field."