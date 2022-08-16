GBI investigating West Point officer accused of saying N-word on doorbell camera

The GBI confirms it's investigating a misconduct complaint against a West Point police officer. A homeowner claims Ring door cam video shows an officer saying the N-word and throwing the camera into the bushes. That video has been posted to social media and shared hundreds of times.

Tomeshia Madden, who lives in that home, says she and her teenage son no longer feel comfortable living in West Point now that they have heard what an officer said outside of their house. She says she is already looking for a new city to in which to live.

In that 2-minute long Ring door cam clip, two West Point Police officers arrive at a Booker Hills home.

The first appears to be waiting for someone to come to the door. The second walks up and says something the GBI says is unintelligible.

"I was disgusted at the language and the actions of the police," Madden said.

She said she hears the officer say "all these f***ing n*****s have cameras in this neighborhood."

Then, the doorbell video shows what appears to be that officer throwing the camera into the bushes. Madden and her attorney believe he was trying to conceal evidence.

"You're supposed to serve and protect, but you're calling me out of my name and destroying my property," Madden said.

West Point police did confirm over the phone it is one of their officers, but didn't say much else, as the GBI is now investigating.

The GBI says officers were there to serve a warrant for Madden's son.

"It is not appropriate for public officials to make racially derogatory terms during their duties," Madden’s Attorney Wendell Major said. He has worked in law enforcement for more than three decades and is now chief for the Tarrant, Alabama police department, says these situations erode the community’s trust in law enforcement.

"Young black men are accused often throughout our country and have to have evidence that they didn't do anything wrong," he said. "Here we have an officer in uniform concealing evidence of what happened."

That West Point officer is on administrative leave pending the GBI's investigation. Once the investigation is completed, authorities will give the case file to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.