GBI investigating Newnan officer-involved shooting

The Brief The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newnan. A 29-year-old man was shot and is expected to survive. Police have not said what led to the shooting or if any officers were hurt.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Newnan, the agency confirmed.

What we know:

The GBI said agents were called to investigate the shooting, which happened in a shopping center in the 900 block of Bullsboro Drive. There is a Walmart and several other stores in that shopping center.

According to the Newnan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was shot and taken to an Atlanta-area hospital, where he is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, and police did not say whether any officers were injured.

It is standard practice for the GBI to investigate any shooting in Georgia in which an officer is shot at or shoots someone.