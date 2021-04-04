Expand / Collapse search
GBI investigating man's death in Savannah police custody

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Police Department said it asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the death of a person while in police custody on Saturday at police headquarters.

The Savannah Police Department said a 60-year-old man died on Saturday when he was brought to police headquarters for questioning.

Officials said he was questioned regarding his connection to an aggravated assault case. He was in the interview room alone when the incident occurred, officials said.

 Officers allegedly found him suffering from injuries sustained by an object in his possession. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but authorities said he died as a result of his injuries.

Savannah PD contacted the GBI, per standard procedure. 

All involved SPD personnel have been placed on administrative leave during the GBI investigation, per standard procedure.

