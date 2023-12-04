GBI investigating double homicide in West Point

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a double homicide in West Point in Troup County.

According to West Point Police Department, officers went to a residence in the 600 block of Avenue B for a welfare check around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 3.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, their names have not been released and the GBI has not identified a possible suspect.