GBI investigates shooting involving Canton police officers, armed suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:21AM
Canton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Scene of an officer-involved shooting on March 26, 2022, in Canton.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CANTON, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting involving Canton Police Department officers and an armed suspect.

Canton police encountered an armed man at around 1:28 a.m. Saturday on Parkbrook Way. Police said shots were fired and the suspect is dead. No officers were injured.

Police were responding to an "unknown trouble" call when they encountered the armed suspect. 

Canton police requested the GBI to conduct a third-party investigation. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to determine which party fired shots. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to indicate investigators have not confirmed who fired shots during the officer-involved shooting.

