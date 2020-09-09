GBI: Explosives found in trailer connected to shooting of Georgia deputy

article

Authorities say they found explosives in a stolen trailer connected to a pair of wanted Texas fugitives accused of shooting a Georgia deputy.

The shooting happened Monday in Dalton, Georgia. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dalton Potter, a 29-year-old wanted Texas fugitive, was driving the trailer when Deputy Darrell Hackney pulled him over.

During the stop, officials said Potter fired multiple shots at Hackney. The deputy was hit but was saved from being seriously injured thanks to his ballistic vest.

After the Hackney and another deputy returned fire, Potter took off and ended up crashing the vehicle and trailer on Interstate 75 near the Whitfield/Gordon County line, police said.

Officials say while searching the trailer deputies found explosives that will be destroyed by the GBI Bomb Disposal Unit.

One fugitive, identified as 47-year-old Jonathan Hosman, was caught Tuesday morning. Law enforcement agents are still searching for Potter, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, please call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-370-4900 or the GBI.

