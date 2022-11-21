Officer involved in shooting at Stonecrest-area gas station, DeKalb County police say

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a Stonecrest-area gas station on Monday evening.

It happened the Shell gas station located in the 6400 block of Covington Highway. The DeKalb County Police Department did not release any details, referring all inquiries to the GBI.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

The GBI has not released the circumstances behind the case.

This is not the first time police tape has surrounded this particular parking lot.

Earlier this year, in March, two teens were arrested after police say an innocent bystander was killed by a stray bullet from a shootout.

On July 14, 2021, a teen was cleared of charges after police say he fired at a gunman who pointed a gun at his brother’s head during an attempted robbery.

Last week, the DeKalb County Commission allowed a measure to move forward that would require all gas stations within the county to have a certain number of surveillance cameras as a crime deterrent.

This is the 106th officer-involved shooting case the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

This is the 106th officer-involved shooting case the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.