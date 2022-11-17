DeKalb County moves forward with requiring surveillance cameras at convenience stores
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A proposal to have all convenience stores in DeKalb County be required to have surveillance cameras is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The measure made it out of committed on Thursday afternoon.
The proposal is aimed at cutting down on violent crime at high-risk businesses.
The ordinance would require a dedicated camera at each register, entrance, exit, and gas pump.
It will now head to the full DeKalb County Commission to vote on.