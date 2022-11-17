Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County moves forward with requiring surveillance cameras at convenience stores

DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A proposal to have all convenience stores in DeKalb County be required to have surveillance cameras is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The measure made it out of committed on Thursday afternoon.

The proposal is aimed at cutting down on violent crime at high-risk businesses.

The ordinance would require a dedicated camera at each register, entrance, exit, and gas pump.

It will now head to the full DeKalb County Commission to vote on.