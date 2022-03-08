DeKalb County pushes to require surveillance cameras for convenience stores

A DeKalb County commissioner wants gas station and convenience store owners to beef up surveillance at their businesses, particularly at shops known for high crime volume.

There are calls for multiple cameras and high-quality recordings that can help police solve crimes to be installed.

The commissioner said convenience stores with high-crime volume should follow the lead of the owner of the Chevron gas station at the corner of Redan Road at South Hairston.

Notorious for series of violent shootings last summer, it's now equipped with high resolution cameras recording activity in every direction. That includes two cameras that police can access remotely.

The owner said the costly investment is an invaluable tool and a necessary deterrent to crime.

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the legislation will go before the Employee Relations and Public Safety Committee before the commissioners can vote on it.

