Police: Teen won't be charged for killing man to protect little brother
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager will not be charged for the murder of a man after DeKalb County police say they found the shooting to be justified.
Police say the shooting happened Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m. at an abandoned gas station on the 6400 block of Covington Highway.
Investigators say the 18-year-old and his 16-year-old brother were at the gas station when 19-year-old Tyrique Dawkins approached the older sibling from behind and pointed a gun at his head.
After a brief fight, the 18-year-old was able to get away, but officials say Dawkins assaulted the younger teen and shot at him.
DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting at a gas station in Lithonia on July 14, 2021 (FOX 5)
After Dawkins fired the shots, investigators say the 18-year-old returned fire, killing Dawkins "in defense of his brother."
The 18-year-old was also shot in the ankle. He is expected to survive his injuries.
