GBI, Commerce police working to ID dollar store murder suspect

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Commerce police continue to investigate a murder outside a Jackson County dollar store in January 2021.

Investigators a still working to find out who shot and killed 49-year-old Billy Smith at Dollar General on B Wilson Road in Commerce.

Commerce Police Department detectives and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents release footage that shows a possible suspect inside the store.

The GBI said the suspect may be driving a small, dark SUV.

If you can help identify the person in the video or have information about the murder, please call Commerce Police Department detectives at 706-335-1857 or the Georgia Bureau Investigation at 706-552-2309. We will not stop in our effort to find justice for Billy and answers and closure for his family.

According to the preliminary investigation, William "Billy" Smith, 49, and his brother Phillip Smith were both shot while walking into the Dollar General store located 45 B. Wilson Road in Commerce around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 26. Both were rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where Billy Smith later died, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was asked to assist in the case, released surveillance images of the suspect, but have not yet identified the man.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

Advertisement



