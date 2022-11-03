GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation

article

An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.

Officials say two of the suspects arrested were charged with conspiracy to commit murder related to the death of Royston resident Mericus Scott, whose body was found in Anderson, South Carolina in January 2020.

As part of the search, law enforcement found and seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and 25 firearms.

The list of the suspects that were arrested and their charges are below:

Jaquavious Waller, 21, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Gang Act (2 counts) and Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Len’darrius Keese, 20, of Lavonia, Georgia, charged with Gang Act and Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Ayana Curry, 23, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Gang Act

Deandre Watford, 26, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Gang Act

Trenton Shoemaker, 20, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Gang Act

Quentin Devon Simpson, 29, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Gang Act

Kenothy Brown, 22, of Lavonia, Georgia charged with Gang Act

Tyrickus Miller, 25, of Anderson, South Carolina charged with Gang Act

Larjarvis Rucker, 21, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Gang Act

Laterrell Alexander, 33, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Gang Act

Jarvis Settles, 23, of Hartwell, Georgia charged with Aggravated Assault

Officials are asking anyone with information about Scott's death to contact the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.