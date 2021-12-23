1 dead by Gateway Center, Atlanta police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, the deceased individual was located in the 200 block of Pryor Street near the Gateway Center near the Interstate 20 eastbound entrance ramp.

The Gateway Center provides various programs and support services for the homeless in Atlanta, according to the organization's website.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the deceased.

Details on what led up to the deadly incident were not immediately available.

