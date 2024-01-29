Gas prices jump to more than $3 a gallon in Georgia

article

Bad news for Georgia drivers: Gas prices are jumping up across the Peach State.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has popped up to about $3.03 a gallon, AAA reports.

That's seven cents higher than a week ago and one cent more than the same time in December. It could be worse. The price is still nearly 37 cents less than what it was in 2023.

It now costs Georgians an average of $45.30 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline - almost $6 less compared to a year ago.

"Georgians experienced unwelcomed spikes at the pumps this weekend," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Although gas demand has declined, crude oil prices have increased, pushing gas prices higher. If oil prices drop in the week ahead, this recent price bounce may fade."

The most expensive spots in the state to fuel up are Savannah ($3.12), Brunswick ($3.09), and the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($3.05).

If you want the cheapest gas, head to Rome ($2.94), Dalton ($2.91), and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area ($2.84).