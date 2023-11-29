Gas leak forces closure of busy DeKalb County intersection

Image 1 of 12 ▼ DeKalb County firefighters respond to a gas leak near the intersection of Candler and Glenwood roads on Nov. 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area around Candler Road NB just south of Glenwood Road due to a gas leak.

The busy DeKalb County intersection was shut down around 4 p.m. after firefighters responded to the call.

A 4-inch gas line was struck by a crew boring a utility line in the area, according to Atlanta Gas Light.

Crews are on scene working to cap and repair the leak.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.