Gas leak closes portion of Mount Vernon Hwy. Friday afternoon

A gas leak in front of Mount Vernon School on Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs was reported on Friday afternoon.

At 3:29 p.m., Sandy Springs police posted on social media that the highway was closed between Vernon Woods Drive NE and the Sandy Springs Library.

Police also said that the fire department was responding to the leak.

Police say they will provide updates as they become available.

MAP OF THE AREA