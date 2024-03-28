Gangster Disciples: 2 men sentenced for roles in murders of 3 Athens residents

Two metro Atlanta residents have been sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges connected to the gang-related shooting deaths of three Athens residents.

RELATED: Members of Gangster Disciples, Sisters of the Struggle convicted of murdering Athens man

Shabazz Larry Guidry, also known as "Lil Larry," 29, of Decatur, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) Conspiracy.

Robert Maurice Carlisle, also known as "Different," 37, of Lithonia, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) Conspiracy.

Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell delivered the sentences on March 27, emphasizing that there is no parole in the federal system.

The case involved a series of violent crimes orchestrated by members of the Gangster Disciples criminal organization. Philmon Deshawn Chambers, Andrea Paige Browner, and Lesley Chappell Green were found guilty on all counts in August 2023.

RELATED: Gangster Disciples enforcer sentenced to life for 'monstrous' murders of Athens men

Chambers, a Gangster Disciples member, held a position of authority within the organization and directed Enforcement Team members, including Green, to carry out violent acts. Browner, a member of the Sisters of the Struggle (SOS), a female component of the Gangster Disciples, played a leadership role.

RELATED: Gangster Disciples key figures get severe sentences for violent conspiracy

The crimes included the murder of Gangster Disciples member Walter Brown in Athens in December 2018. Chambers and Browner sought retaliation and targeted three Athens residents they believed were responsible.

Browner met Rodriquez Apollo Rucker, a relative of one of the intended targets, at a hotel and later directed Chambers to follow Rucker home, resulting in his murder.

Chambers then falsely accused Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson of cooperating with law enforcement and ordered their murders. Green carried out the killings, with assistance from Carlisle and Guidry.

The investigation, part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, involved the FBI, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and Gwinnett County Police Department.

Prosecution was led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mike Morrison and Stuart Walker, along with Trial Attorney Kenneth Kaplan.



