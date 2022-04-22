Marshalls: 'Dangerous' gang member and murder suspect may be hiding in Asheville

The U.S. Marshalls are offering a $10,000 in their search for a suspected gang member wanted for the murder of a teenager in North Carolina.

Officials say 19-year-old Dionte Whitson, who also goes by Diontae, is wanted by the Ashville Police Department on first-degree murder charges stemming from the killing of a teenager in November 2020.

According to investigators, Whitson is a member off the violent street gang Sex, Money, Murder, and it's believed the gang members are actively helping him avoid being arrested.

Friday, officials say recent tips have indicated that Whitson may be in Ashville, North Carolina and could be living among the homeless population.

"The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring Dionate Whitson to face justice for the alleged murder," said Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jamaal Thompson. "I strongly encourage anyone with any information about this fugitive or his associates to come forward and help us find justice for the victim of his crime."

Investigators describe the wanted man as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities believe that Whitson is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

IF you have any information that could help in the search, please call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.