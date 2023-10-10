Gang kingpins and Metro Atlanta locals arrested in south Georgia's Operation No Loyalty

article

Two people from the metro Atlanta area were among the 60 individuals arrested after a 2-year undercover investigation in south Georgia.

The investigation, which was named Operation No Loyalty, resulted in the removal of dozens of guns, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, and 35 pounds of cocaine from the streets.

Detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office also seized about 15 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill approximately 3.5 million people.

Those arrested include members of the gang known as Trap Money, including the two kingpins -- 38-year-old Joshua Brady and 42-year-old Ellis McDaniel, residents of Augusta.

The two people arrested from the metro Atlanta area are 56-year-old Lucino Estrada Casa from Norcross and 43-year-old Mary Cisneros-Gonzalez of Lithia Springs.

Casa has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking illegal drugs (fentanyl), and felony possession of marijuana.

Cisneros-Gonzalez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, and vehicles with false or secret compartment.

During Phase 1 of the investigation, 16 search warrants were executed and investigators seized the following:

• 16 kilograms of cocaine

• 7 kilograms of fentanyl

• 1 pound of methamphetamine

• 29 pounds of marijuana

• 34 firearms

• $319,909 in United States Currency

• Six vehicles

• Two houses

During Phase 2 of the investigation, 25 search warrants were executed and investigators seized the following:

• Approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana

• 44.8 grams of fentanyl

• 90.1 grams of methamphetamine

• 22.5 grams of cocaine

• 28 firearms

• $143,824 in United States currency

• Three vehicles

Phase 3 of the operation is currently underway, according to the sheriff's office.

For a complete list of those arrested and the charges they are facing, click here for an article by The Augusta Press.