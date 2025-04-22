Gainesville woman charged after deadly hit-and-run kills man in wheelchair
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A 61-year-old man is dead and a 77-year-old woman remains hospitalized after a tragic hit-and-run crash late Monday morning in Gainesville, according to Gainesville Police Department.
What we know:
The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Academy Street. Authorities say 77-year-old Linda Tench was pushing Phillip Adams, 61, across the street in a wheelchair when they were struck by a vehicle in a designated crosswalk. The driver reportedly failed to yield and fled the scene without stopping.
Both victims were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Adams later died at the hospital, while Tench remains hospitalized.
What they're saying:
Following an investigation, police identified the driver as 29-year-old Janet Villanueva of Gainesville. She has been arrested and is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.
Villanueva faces several charges, including:
- Homicide by vehicle in the first degree
- Serious injury by motor vehicle
- Felony hit and run
- Failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk
- Failure of a driver to exercise due regard
What's next:
The case remains under investigation. FOX 5 Atlanta has submitted a request for a mug shot.