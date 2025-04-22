Gainesville woman charged after deadly hit-and-run kills man in wheelchair

The Brief Phillip Adams, 61, died after being struck in a crosswalk while being pushed in a wheelchair by 77-year-old Linda Tench, who remains hospitalized. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Janet Villanueva of Gainesville, allegedly fled the scene after failing to yield to the pedestrians. Villanueva has been arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, and multiple traffic violations.



A 61-year-old man is dead and a 77-year-old woman remains hospitalized after a tragic hit-and-run crash late Monday morning in Gainesville, according to Gainesville Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Academy Street. Authorities say 77-year-old Linda Tench was pushing Phillip Adams, 61, across the street in a wheelchair when they were struck by a vehicle in a designated crosswalk. The driver reportedly failed to yield and fled the scene without stopping.

Both victims were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Adams later died at the hospital, while Tench remains hospitalized.

What they're saying:

Following an investigation, police identified the driver as 29-year-old Janet Villanueva of Gainesville. She has been arrested and is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.

Villanueva faces several charges, including:

Homicide by vehicle in the first degree

Serious injury by motor vehicle

Felony hit and run

Failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk

Failure of a driver to exercise due regard

What's next:

The case remains under investigation. FOX 5 Atlanta has submitted a request for a mug shot.