Man wanted for leaving teen 'clinging to life' after Gainesville gas station shooting

The Brief The Gainesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man they say shot a 15-year-old who is now in critical condition in the hospital. Investigators have identified 21-year-old Pablino Garcia and believe he is now on the run. Garcia is wanted after a shootout happened outside the Wee Willy’s gas station/convenience store on Jesse Jewell Parkway on Thursday night. Surveillance video shows multiple people engaging in some kind of transaction before the shooting began. Investigators say Garcia is considered both armed and dangerous.



Gainesville Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for 21-year-old Pablino Garcia in connection with a shooting that left a teenager in the hospital in critical condition.

15-year-old ‘clinging to life’ after gas station shooting

What we know:

The shooting scene just happened to be across the street from the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

"Which is a level one trauma center, which is exactly where our 15-year-old victim was transported to. Had it not been in close proximity, I'm not certain that the victim would have even made it this far," Holbrook said.

But that’s where the luck ends. Holbrook says the teen is still gravely injured.

"Unfortunately, the victim is still clinging to life, is unconscious, has gone through multiple surgeries, and is fortunate to be alive at this point," Holbrook said.

What we don't know:

Holbrook was not able to confirm what kind of transaction the people involved were trying to make.

However, he said that at this time, they do not believe it was a setup.

What you can do:

Gainesville investigators and GBI agents have been searching for Garcia nonstop since the shooting.

Pablino Garcia (Credit: Gainesville Police Department)

Holbrook says they know he’s been on the run since Friday.

He says he has strong ties to the Gainesville area, and they need the public's help to find him.

"We’re certain there are people out there who know exactly where he’s at. We just hope that those people will come forward because, again, he is very dangerous. He’s armed and dangerous, and we have a 15-year-old clinging to life in the hospital," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 911 or by submitting a tip here.