Man critically injured in shooting at Gainesville gas station

article

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a shooting at a Gainesville gas station on Thursday night.

Authorities say shots rang out at the Wee Willy's on Jesse Jewell Parkway at Wall Street around 8 p.m.

What we know:

Police say they found a man shot at least once in the parking lot of the gas station.

Medics rushed the victim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. As of the last report, he remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or the identities of any potential suspects.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the case, call the Gainesville Police Department.