Gainesville man faces 400+ child exploitation charges

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The Brief A Gainesville man faces 400 new felony charges after investigators found hundreds of illegal images and videos on his devices. The suspect has been in jail since May 2025 following a search of his home that led to the seizure of several electronics. Authorities began the case in early 2025 after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



A Gainesville man faces 400 new felony charges related to child sexual exploitation as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Hall County officials.

What we know:

Benjamin Larmar Gudmundson, 32, faces 400 counts of sexual exploitation of children after investigators found more than 400 images and videos showing a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Gudmundson has been in custody since May 20, 2025, after law enforcement searched his home and seized some of his electronic devices.

He was initially charged with 20 counts, but the number grew as officials continued to process his electronics.

The investigation began in February 2025 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent two tips to authorities.

Gudmundson is currently held without bond in the Hall County Jail.

What we don't know:

While investigators are still going through the suspect's electronic devices, it is not yet clear if they expect to find additional victims or more illegal material that could lead to further charges.