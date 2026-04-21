Gainesville man faces 400+ child exploitation charges
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gainesville man faces 400 new felony charges related to child sexual exploitation as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Hall County officials.
What we know:
Benjamin Larmar Gudmundson, 32, faces 400 counts of sexual exploitation of children after investigators found more than 400 images and videos showing a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Gudmundson has been in custody since May 20, 2025, after law enforcement searched his home and seized some of his electronic devices.
He was initially charged with 20 counts, but the number grew as officials continued to process his electronics.
The investigation began in February 2025 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent two tips to authorities.
Gudmundson is currently held without bond in the Hall County Jail.
What we don't know:
While investigators are still going through the suspect's electronic devices, it is not yet clear if they expect to find additional victims or more illegal material that could lead to further charges.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.