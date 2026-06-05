Acworth area man gets 20 years in prison for violent kidnapping

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The Brief An Acworth area man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 12 charges from a domestic violence assault. Deputies found a woman with multiple severe injuries, including a broken foot, after a multi-day assault near Bells Ferry Road. Cherokee County officials emphasized that the lengthy prison sentence holds the attacker accountable and protects the victim from harm.



A judge sentenced an Acworth area man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 12 charges stemming from a domestic violence assault near Bells Ferry Road, Cherokee County officials announced Friday.

Cherokee County domestic violence plea

What we know:

A judge sentenced 31-year-old Victor Manuel Duarte Arias on May 8 after he entered a non-negotiated guilty plea, according to District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. Duarte Arias pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including kidnapping, family violence aggravated battery, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, family violence battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree. Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace handed down a 30-year sentence, ordering the man to serve the first 20 years in prison followed by probation. He must also pay restitution and have no contact with the victims.

The investigation began on Aug. 11, 2025, when a 911 caller reported a physical fight between a man and a woman living together in an apartment. When sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a woman with extensive visible injuries, the sheriff's office said. The woman told deputies that Duarte Arias had strangled, bit, and punched her over a three-day period, forcing her back inside when she tried to escape. Medical professionals determined her injuries included a fractured foot, bruised gums, eye hemorrhages, and bite marks on her forehead.

Ongoing domestic violence investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific amount of restitution Duarte Arias is required to pay. Officials have also not confirmed the names or ages of the children who were inside the home during the multi-day assault.

Supporting abuse survivors

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available through the Cherokee Family Violence Center. You can reach their 24/7 crisis hotline at 770-479-1703 or find resources online at CFVC.org. In an emergency, always call 911.