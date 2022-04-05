Gainesville man charged in murder of woman found with 'numerous lacerations'

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Gainesville man for the murder of a 63-year-old woman found with several cuts on her body.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Marcus Alfredo Flores on Monday night for malice murder charges.

Deputies were conducting a welfare check at 11:30 p.m. on Chicopee Street. Deputies found Anglea Shields dead inside a home with "numerous lacerations." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

