Man charged with kidnapping woman in high-speed chase through Hall County, deputies say

A Hall County man is in custody after police say he held a woman against her will and drove her across the county at more than 100 miles per hour.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Adam Blake Harvey of Gainesville, Georgia is facing charges of kidnapping, two counts of terroristic threats, battery, reckless conduct, and theft by taking.

According to officials, the incident began on April 13 when deputies responded to reports of an active violence situation in a car traveling on Cleveland Highway from White County into Hall County.

Officials say Harvey was in the car with an adult female victim, who he was holding against her will while driving around and refusing to stop. The Gainesville man allegedly drove at speeds of over 100 miles per hour, didn't stop at stop signs or red lights, and threatened to crash if authorities got behind his vehicle.

Police also allege Harvey grabbed the women's arm to try to take her phone, which caused bruising, threatened to kill the victim and a juvenile who wasn't in the car, and stole $50 from the woman.

Harvey eventually stopped the car by the Hall County Fire Station 15 on Autry Spur and ran off into the nearby woods, escaping police at the time.

The next day, deputies obtained an arrest warrant and went to Harvey's house on Country View Circle. They say he attempted to run off on foot again and was taken into custody in the woods behind his home.

He's now in custody at the Hall County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.