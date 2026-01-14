Gainesville High School stripped of runner-up title

article

The Brief Gainesville High School has been stripped of its state runner-up status by the GHSA. The penalty stems from using an ineligible player during the team's semifinal victory over Rome. This follows a controversial postseason that included a brawl with Brunswick and the eventual resignation of head coach Josh Niblett.



The Gainesville High School Red Elephants must forfeit their state runner-up status after an ineligible player participated in the postseason.

What we know:

The team announced the decision on its Facebook account, marking the latest development in a postseason filled with eligibility issues.

The trouble began during the quarterfinals, when Gainesville's game against Brunswick ended in a brawl. Dozens of players on both sides were suspended, but Gainesville appealed, allowing all but a few players to participate in the semifinal against Rome.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) determined that an ineligible player took part in that semifinal game, which the Red Elephants won 37-6.

Gainesville advanced to play Thomas County Central in the state championship, but lost, finishing as the state runner-up. Because the GHSA ruled the previous game against Rome a forfeit due to the ineligible player, Gainesville must now relinquish that runner-up status. The school was also hit with a monetary fine.

What we don't know:

The identity of the ineligible player has not been released.

Dig deeper:

Following the season, head coach Josh Niblett resigned from Gainesville High School after four seasons to pursue a coaching opportunity at the collegiate level.