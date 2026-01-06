Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett leaving for new job

article

The Brief Josh Niblett is stepping down after four seasons at Gainesville His teams went 45-9 with two region titles and two state championship appearances Gainesville will immediately begin a search for a new head coach



Josh Niblett has resigned as head football coach at Gainesville High School after four seasons, leaving to pursue a coaching opportunity at the collegiate level.

What we know:

Niblett took over the Red Elephants program in the spring of 2021 and quickly restored Gainesville to statewide prominence. During his tenure, the team compiled a 45-9 record, captured two region championships, and reached the state title game twice, in 2022 and 2025.

The 2025 season proved to be the most turbulent of Niblett’s tenure, as the Gainesville program found itself in the middle of a legal fight with the Georgia High School Association after an on-field altercation during a second-round Class 5A playoff game against Brunswick.

The GHSA initially suspended 38 Gainesville players, a decision that was upheld by the association’s Board of Trustees during a November appeal. Gainesville quickly pushed back, filing an injunction in the Northeastern Judicial Circuit Superior Court. A judge ultimately ruled in the school’s favor, allowing all but four players to return for the quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Langston-Hughes.

Throughout the process, Niblett stood firmly behind his players, saying they were acting out of loyalty to their teammates rather than aggression. Despite the distractions, Gainesville rallied on the field, knocking off Langston-Hughes 40-32 in the quarterfinals and cruising past Rome 37-6 in the semifinals.

The Red Elephants’ postseason run ended in the Class 5A state championship game with a loss to Thomas County Central, but the season still marked another deep playoff push under Niblett.

What they're saying:

Gainesville High School Athletic Director Adam Lindsey praised Niblett’s influence on the program and community, crediting him with establishing a championship mindset and strong foundation. Before arriving in Gainesville, Niblett led multiple Alabama programs, including Hoover, Oneonta, and Oxford, posting a combined 236-58 record over 22 seasons and winning seven state championships.

School officials say the search for the next head coach of the Red Elephants will begin immediately.

