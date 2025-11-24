39 Gainesville football players suspended after Friday night brawl

The Brief GHSA suspends 39 Gainesville players after benches-clearing brawl at Brunswick Gainesville appeals ruling ahead of Friday’s Class 5A quarterfinal vs. Hughes GHSA hearing set for Tuesday; fines and Brunswick suspensions still pending



The Georgia High School Association has suspended 39 Gainesville football players following a benches-clearing fight that erupted during Friday’s playoff game at Brunswick, according to multiple reports. Despite the mass suspensions, Gainesville expects to take the field for its Class 5A quarterfinal matchup against top-ranked Hughes on Friday, superintendent Jeremy Williams said.

What we know:

The penalties stem from a third-quarter brawl that broke out with Gainesville leading 42-0. Video of the incident shows a Brunswick defender pulling off two helmets and striking a Gainesville player, triggering a surge of players from both sidelines toward midfield. Officials ended the game with 1:57 left, awarding Gainesville the win.

Williams defended his team in a statement Monday, arguing most players ran onto the field to "separate and resolve" the altercation rather than escalate it. He called the league’s interpretation of its bylaws "disappointing" and confirmed the school has filed an appeal.

What's next:

The GHSA has scheduled a morning hearing Tuesday in Thomaston to review Gainesville’s challenge. Executive director Tim Scott said both programs will face fines, though amounts have not yet been finalized. Under GHSA rules, fights, bench departures, and failures in institutional oversight can draw penalties ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

Brunswick players will also face suspensions, but the exact number is still being determined. Gainesville lists 91 players on its roster, and the GHSA has declined to identify which athletes were disciplined.

The ruling comes as Gainesville prepares to face Hughes with a roster that includes several high-profile recruits, among them Alabama commits Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews, and Clemson-bound quarterback Kharim Hughley.