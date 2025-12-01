Gainesville football quarterfinal set with all players cleared to play

The Brief GHSA rescheduled the Gainesville vs. Langston Hughes quarterfinal for Friday at 7:30 p.m. The 34 Gainesville players whose suspensions were blocked by a judge are cleared to play. The winner advances to face Rome High School in the semifinals on Dec. 11.



The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has officially rescheduled the Gainesville High School Class 5A quarterfinal game against Langston Hughes for Friday.

What we know:

The governing body confirmed that the 34 players whose suspensions were blocked by a Hall County judge will be eligible to play in the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and tickets will be available through GoFan.

What they're saying:

"Our boys have earned the opportunity to see their season continue and have been working in the meantime to make sure we put our best foot forward when given word it would continue," said Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett. "To God be the glory and Go Big Red."

What's next:

The winner of Friday’s matchup will face Rome High School in the semifinals on Dec. 11. The state championship is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The updated game date comes about a week after GHSA initially upheld suspensions for 34 Gainesville players following a fight during the playoff game against Brunswick.

The other side:

Brunswick High School had 41 players suspended and is not appealing the decision.