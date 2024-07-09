Gainesville teen steals car with child inside, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of jacking a car at CVS while a child was still inside.
Police said Ashon Isaiah Fussell, of Gainesville, stole the car on July 7 from the convenience store located on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Moments later, the 8-year-old child was found safely inside the car just a short distance away.
Fussell was arrested the very next day. He has been charged with kidnapping, theft by taking and shoplifting.