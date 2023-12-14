Gaddy Family Christmas light show going strong despite summer fire

Fayette County's cherished Christmas tradition, the Gaddy Family Christmas Light Extravaganza, is celebrating its 36th consecutive year, defying the odds after a fire threatened to halt the beloved light show.

Gwen Gaddy and her husband Mike, the dedicated organizers behind the festive display, recently shared a video on their Facebook page showcasing the spectacular light show that has become a staple of the holiday season in the region.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gaddy Farms' Christmas lights display to reopen in time for Thanksgiving

The Gaddys faced a significant challenge earlier this year when lightning struck a barn on the farm during the summer. The resulting fire destroyed all of the electrical wiring and decorations essential for the annual light display.

LIST OF LIGHT DISPLAYS IN METRO ATLANTA

Despite the setback, the Gaddys were determined to keep the tradition alive. With the support of generous donations from the community, they successfully overcame the obstacles posed by the fire. The funds enabled them to rebuild some of the displays and restore the electrical infrastructure necessary for the captivating light show.

Now, the Gaddy light show is once again aglow, providing holiday cheer to the community and continuing its legacy as a cherished Christmas-time tradition in Fayette County.